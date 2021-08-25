Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gallagher enjoys Kane news and cut-out goes home – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 6:03 pm
Liam Gallagher, Harry Kane and Michail Antonio (Isabel Infantes/David Davies/Tess Derry/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.

Football

Harry Kane announced he was staying at Tottenham this summer.

Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher was happy with the news.

Michail Antonio took his cardboard cut-out home.

Marcus Rashford ramped up his recovery.

Virgil Van Dijk received his Best FIFA men’s award from 2020.

Kalvin Phillips felt honoured.

Jack Harrison reflected on a great night.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane went for a dog walk.

Vincent Kompany looked back on his time at Manchester City.

Zlatan arrived in style.

Paralympics

Dame Sarah Storey claimed Great Britain’s first gold of the Tokyo Games.

Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby celebrated silver medal glory.

Will Bayley opened his Games with a win.

More preparation was under way.

Cricket

Two years since the miracle at Headingley.

Jofra Archer watched on as England rattled through India.

Michael Vaughan enjoyed the show.

Kevin Pietersen had a lot of time for the Headingley wicket.

Sarah Glenn was missing The Hundred.

And Trent Rockets’ mascot.

Sam Billings was back on Kent duty.

Formula One

What to do with a summer break when you can’t drive your F1 car….

George Williams headed to Spa for this weekend’s race.

Sergio Perez was ready to return to action after the summer break.

Max Verstappen was ready to go.

F1 and McLaren and Jean Todt turned the clock back.

Gymnastics

Relaxing after the Olympics.

Tennis

Serena Williams pulled out of the US Open.

