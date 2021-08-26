Alan Browne set for Preston return against Swansea

Preston skipper Alan Browne could return for Swansea’s visit to Deepdale.

Boss Frankie McAvoy expects Republic of Ireland midfielder Browne out of isolation on Friday night ahead of the Sky Bet Championship clash, but striker Ched Evans, defender Liam Lindsay and forward Tom Barkhuizen will miss out again.

Striker Joe Rodwell-Grant could be available after his non-Covid-related illness.

Midfielders Ben Whiteman and Josh Harrop are set to re-join the squad after niggles, while American defender Matthew Olosunde is likely to return to training next week.

Swansea pair Jamie Paterson and Matt Grimes are back after being rested for the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Plymouth.

Defenders Ryan Bennett and Kyle Naughton returned against the Pilgrims after periods of self-isolation following positive Covid-19 tests and are included in Russell Martin’s squad.

But midfielder Flynn Downes and defender Ben Cabango again miss out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Midfielders Korey Smith and Liam Walsh are set to return from calf and hamstring injuries after the international break, with right-back Connor Roberts back on the grass this week following summer groin surgery.