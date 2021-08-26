Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Peterborough wait on Mark Beevers

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 12:21 pm
Peterborough will check on the fitness of skipper Mark Beevers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Peterborough will check on the fitness of captain Mark Beevers as they prepare to host West Brom.

Peterborough will check on the fitness of captain Mark Beevers as they prepare to host West Brom.

The defender hobbled off after an hour of the draw with Cardiff and subsequently missed the defeat at Preston last weekend.

Jack Marriott’s match fitness continues to improve and Posh boss Darren Ferguson has hinted he could start alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris up front.

Fellow forward Sammie Szmodics will hope to return to the starting line-up after coming on as a substitute at Deepdale, having missed the previous two games due to the birth of his child.

West Brom have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to the Weston Homes Stadium with the news that Matt Clarke will be out for up to six weeks after the defender suffered a hamstring injury in the win at Blackburn.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael will also have two more absentees after he revealed that two unnamed players have returned a positive Covid test.

Ismael made 11 changes against Arsenal in the EFL Cup in midweek and his team on Saturday will revert back closely to that which won at Ewood Park.

Jordan Hugill joined the club on loan from Norwich this week and the striker could go straight into the squad.

