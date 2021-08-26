Harry Wilson back to boost Fulham for Stoke clash

Fulham will have Harry Wilson back for the visit of fellow joint-leaders Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Liverpool attacker served the final match of his three-game suspension when he sat out the midweek win over Birmingham.

Anthony Knockaert featured in the Carabao Cup tie after recovering from a back injury, but boss Marco Silva remains without a number of other players.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney (both knee) are still absent but Harrison Reed is training again. Kenny Tete and Tim Ream are doubtful with knocks sustained in last Saturday’s victory over Hull.

Stoke were dealt a blow this week when it was confirmed Nick Powell would not return from injury until after the international break.

The midfielder suffered a problem with his thigh in a win against Swansea earlier this month and will be on the sidelines for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Manager Michael O’Neill saw a number of players impress in Tuesday’s triumph over Blackpool to leave him with a pleasing selection headache.

Summer signing Sam Surridge was on target again and Tom Ince took his chance with a goal, while West Brom loanee Romaine Sawyers made his full debut in the 2-0 victory.