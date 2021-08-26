No new worries for Crawley boss John Yems

Crawley boss John Yems could tinker with his squad for the clash with Northampton.

The Reds have no fresh injury concerns but were on the end of a 6-3 defeat at Forest Green last weekend.

Central defender Ludwig Francillette was taken off as part of a tactical switch shortly after Crawley had levelled at 2-2 and he will hope to come back in.

Midfielder Jake Hessenthaler made it three goals in two games with a brace against Rovers and is likely to start once again.

Shaun McWilliams is rated ‘touch and go’ for Northampton.

The midfielder was taken off during Cobblers’ game against Rochdale last weekend with a knock.

Jack Sowerby is back in training after a shoulder injury which has kept him out for two months but this game is expected to come too soon.

Jordan Flores has had problems with his Achilles but managed 66 minutes of Northampton’s midweek defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup and could make the squad.