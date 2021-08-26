Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Sport

No new worries for Crawley boss John Yems

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 3:08 pm
Crawley’s Jake Hessenthaler (left) has been key for his side (Adam Davy/PA)
Crawley's Jake Hessenthaler (left) has been key for his side (Adam Davy/PA)

Crawley boss John Yems could tinker with his squad for the clash with Northampton.

The Reds have no fresh injury concerns but were on the end of a 6-3 defeat at Forest Green last weekend.

Central defender Ludwig Francillette was taken off as part of a tactical switch shortly after Crawley had levelled at 2-2 and he will hope to come back in.

Midfielder Jake Hessenthaler made it three goals in two games with a brace against Rovers and is likely to start once again.

Shaun McWilliams is rated ‘touch and go’ for Northampton.

The midfielder was taken off during Cobblers’ game against Rochdale last weekend with a knock.

Jack Sowerby is back in training after a shoulder injury which has kept him out for two months but this game is expected to come too soon.

Jordan Flores has had problems with his Achilles but managed 66 minutes of Northampton’s midweek defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup and could make the squad.

