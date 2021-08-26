Matt Taylor may make changes for Walsall’s match against Stevenage

Walsall boss Matt Taylor could choose to shuffle his pack as his side go in search of their first win of the season against Stevenage.

Emmanuel Osadebe and Manny Monthe both came off the bench in last weekend’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat at Hartlepool and are available should Taylor opt to make changes.

It remains to be seen whether Joss Labadie (quad) will return to the squad after he missed the last two matches.

Rory Holden continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Forward Bruno Andrade could play some part after re-signing for Stevenage on Thursday.

Captain Scott Cuthbert could return to contention after missing the home clashes with Wycombe and Port Vale having been forced off injured against Bradford.

Elliott List, who scored Boro’s first goal against Wycombe in midweek, will be checked after coming off in the second half.

Brad Barry, Charlie Carter and Chris Lines remain doubtful.