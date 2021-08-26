Harry Bunn expected to miss Scunthorpe’s clash with Tranmere

Harry Bunn has added to Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox’s problems ahead of the clash with Tranmere.

The 28-year-old forward pulled up during the warm-up before the 1-1 draw against Sutton last week with a groin issue and is expected to be sidelined.

Midfielder Cameron Wilson is a doubt after he was taken off at half-time of Tuesday’s defeat to Manchester City Under-21s in the Football League Trophy with a jarred knee.

Alfie Beestin and George Taft are hoping to overcome foot and ankle issues respectively, while Devarn Green (calf), Ryan Loft (cheekbone), Alex Kenyon, Ross Millen (both hamstring), Tom Billson, Tyrone O’Neill (both knee), Jordan Hallam and Aaron Jarvis are expected to miss out.

Tranmere left-back Calum Macdonald continues to build his fitness following injury.

The 23-year-old, who has not played yet this season, is back in training.

Goalkeeper Scott Davies is still sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, winger Callum McManaman and midfielder Ryan Watson dropped to the bench for the home defeat to Newport and could be recalled.