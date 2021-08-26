Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Bunn expected to miss Scunthorpe’s clash with Tranmere

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 3:44 pm
Harry Bunn has a groin issue (Richard Sellers/PA)
Harry Bunn has added to Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox’s problems ahead of the clash with Tranmere.

The 28-year-old forward pulled up during the warm-up before the 1-1 draw against Sutton last week with a groin issue and is expected to be sidelined.

Midfielder Cameron Wilson is a doubt after he was taken off at half-time of Tuesday’s defeat to Manchester City Under-21s in the Football League Trophy with a jarred knee.

Alfie Beestin and George Taft are hoping to overcome foot and ankle issues respectively, while Devarn Green (calf), Ryan Loft (cheekbone), Alex Kenyon, Ross Millen (both hamstring), Tom Billson, Tyrone O’Neill (both knee), Jordan Hallam and Aaron Jarvis are expected to miss out.

Tranmere left-back Calum Macdonald continues to build his fitness following injury.

The 23-year-old, who has not played yet this season, is back in training.

Goalkeeper Scott Davies is still sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Forward Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, winger Callum McManaman and midfielder Ryan Watson dropped to the bench for the home defeat to Newport and could be recalled.

