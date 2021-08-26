Harrison Dunk could return for Cambridge against Bolton

Harrison Dunk could feature for Cambridge against Bolton at the Abbey Stadium as he returns from a back injury.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in last week’s 3-0 win over Burton and has been back running after not being able to train earlier in the week.

Lloyd Jones will miss out and is being managed through a small injury but should be in contention to start after this weekend.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is back in full training and could be named in Mark Bonner’s squad on Saturday.

Bolton will travel south for the Sky Bet League One clash without forward Amadou Bakayoko.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for several weeks after suffering a calf tear and boss Ian Evatt will be looking to bring in reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

Elias Kachunga could start after returning from injury against Wigan in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Goalkeeper Joel Dixon is likely to return between the sticks on Saturday after being rested on Tuesday in place of Matt Gilks.