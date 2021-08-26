Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Sport

Harrison Dunk could return for Cambridge against Bolton

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 3:46 pm
Harrison Dunk could feature for Cambridge on Saturday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Harrison Dunk could feature for Cambridge on Saturday (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Harrison Dunk could feature for Cambridge against Bolton at the Abbey Stadium as he returns from a back injury.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in last week’s 3-0 win over Burton and has been back running after not being able to train earlier in the week.

Lloyd Jones will miss out and is being managed through a small injury but should be in contention to start after this weekend.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is back in full training and could be named in Mark Bonner’s squad on Saturday.

Bolton will travel south for the Sky Bet League One clash without forward Amadou Bakayoko.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for several weeks after suffering a calf tear and boss Ian Evatt will be looking to bring in reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

Elias Kachunga could start after returning from injury against Wigan in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Goalkeeper Joel Dixon is likely to return between the sticks on Saturday after being rested on Tuesday in place of Matt Gilks.

