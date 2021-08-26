Zaine Francis-Angol could be central as Pools bid to maintain strong home form

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for the home clash with Carlisle.

Zaine Francis-Angol, normally a left-back, came into the starting line-up in the centre of defence against Walsall and impressed, meaning he should keep his spot.

Forward Tyler Burey, on loan from Millwall, scored his second goal in as many matches to break the deadlock in a 2-0 win against the Saddlers and is likely to partner fellow youngster Will Goodwin in attack once again.

Pools have won 16 of their last 18 matches at Victoria Park and both of their home games since returning to the EFL.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech could name an unchanged line-up for the fifth consecutive league game.

The Cumbrians have no fresh injury concerns, but Beech does have options if he wishes to make changes.

Aston Villa youngster Brad Young is in contention having been restricted to a 12-minute cameo so far.

Carlisle have sold all of their 980 allocation for the game, meaning a bumper crowd is expected.