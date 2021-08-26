Lee Wallace and Luke Amos among QPR absentees for Coventry clash

QPR will be without several players for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home fixture with Coventry.

The R’s only named four substitutes for the midweek win over Oxford, with boss Mark Warburton saying there had been a sickness bug going through the squad.

Lee Wallace (hamstring) and Luke Amos (knee) will definitely miss the visit of the Sky Blues, while Todd Kane, who is eligible again after suspension, is not expected to feature as he continues to train with the Under-23s.

Jordy de Wijs (ankle) and Lyndon Dykes (chest infection) sat out the Carabao Cup triumph but will be assessed and the likes of Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin should return.

Coventry forward Matty Godden is pushing to start after he marked his return from a foot injury with a stoppage-time winner against Reading last weekend.

The striker also played 74 minutes for the Under-23s on Tuesday to continue building his fitness while fellow first-teamers Ben Wilson, Ryan Howley, Jordan Shipley and Jodi Jones featured too.

Notable absentees were Liam Kelly (knee) and Tyler Walker (shoulder) in a clear indicator boss Mark Robins must carry on without the pair.

Meanwhile, Josh Beccles (hip) is still a couple months away from a return and Brandon Mason (hamstring) is also unavailable.