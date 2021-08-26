Cardiff hopeful Sean Morrison can recover from a knee injury

Cardiff are hopeful “warrior” Sean Morrison will make Saturday’s Severnside derby with Bristol City.

Morrison was forced off with a sore knee during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton after overstretching for a ball by the touchline.

Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy is confident skipper Morrison will be ready for the Sky Bet Championship clash, saying: “I think with guys like Sean, a warrior, you’re always optimistic.”

McCarthy has no other injury concerns and Dillon Phillips, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls and Kieffer Moore are among those set to return after being rested in midweek.

Bristol City are still without Joe Williams and Callum O’Dowda.

The pair returned to training before last week’s home defeat to Swansea, but they have barely featured this season and boss Nigel Pearson wants them to build up their fitness.

Pearson has the same squad at his disposal as he had against Swansea and could consider changes after just one victory in four league games.

Andy King and Kasey Palmer are possible midfield options, while striker Nahki Wells is hoping to make his first league start of the season.