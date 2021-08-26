Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leyton Orient have injury issues ahead of Bradford match

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:29 pm
Leyton Orient’s Aaron Drinan, left, is a doubt for the Bradford game (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Leyton Orient’s Aaron Drinan, left, is a doubt for the Bradford game (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A trio of Leyton Orient players look set to miss the home game against Bradford.

Aaron Drinan is a doubt for the Sky Bet League Two match after struggling with an ankle injury.

Paul Smyth is likely to spend a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury sustained during pre-season.

Defender Adam Thompson is also out of action as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Lee Angol is ruled out for Bradford after suffering a hamstring problem against Stevenage and missing last weekend’s win at Mansfield.

Boss Derek Adams is unsure if the striker will require surgery for the problem.

Levi Sutton and Oscar Threlkeld are also ruled out of Saturday’s game as they recover from their respective injuries.

Both are expected to be back in contention for the Bantams shortly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal