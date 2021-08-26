Derby have Phil Jagielka available for visit of rivals Nottingham Forest

Derby will have Phil Jagielka available when they host East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park.

The experienced defender suffered a cut near his eye during the draw with Middlesbrough which required stitches. However, he has trained this week and is “fine” according to Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Tom Lawrence (groin) could be involved but Rooney has said the midfielder will need an injection if he is to start on Saturday.

Festy Ebosele (knee) will miss out while Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) and Jason Knight (ankle) remain on the sidelines, along with long-term absentee Krystian Bielik (knee).

Under-fire Forest boss Chris Hughton has a decision to make about who will start in goal for the clash.

Hughton praised Ethan Horvath despite the Reds losing 4-0 to Wolves in the EFL Cup in midweek, and the summer signing from Club Brugge could make his Championship debut at the expense of Brice Samba, who has already made a series of mistake this season.

Forest make the short trip along the A52 to face their fierce rivals having lost their opening four league matches for only the second time in 67 years.

Hughton has options should he wish to make change to his outfield players, with Cafu, Lyle Taylor and Alex Mighten among those available for recalls, while James Garner has signed on loan from Manchester United and is in contention for a place in midfield.