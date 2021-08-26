Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Grant fit to return for Plymouth

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:34 pm
Conor Grant has recovered from an ankle injury and is fit for Plymouth’s home game against Fleetwood (Nigel French/PA)
Conor Grant is fit as Plymouth revert to a more familiar line-up against Fleetwood at Home Park.

Midfielder Grant sat out Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Swansea with a swollen ankle as boss Ryan Lowe made four changes for the Carabao Cup tie.

Goalkeeper Mike Cooper, defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Jordan Houghton are all expected to return for the Sky Bet League One clash, but Danny Mayor misses a fifth successive game with a thigh problem.

Defender James Wilson serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Fleetwood have been dealt a blow with defender Brad Halliday likely to miss the rest of the season.

Halliday joined Fleetwood from Doncaster this summer only to suffer a disrupted pre-season after suffering from Covid-19.

The Cod Army have now confirmed the 26-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury in the closing minutes of last week’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Simon Grayson could name an unchanged side after a 3-2 win over Cheltenham secured Fleetwood’s first win of the season at the fifth attempt.

