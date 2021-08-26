Sam Graham and Matt Done miss out for Rochdale

Rochdale will be without Sam Graham and Matt Done for the visit of Colchester to Spotland on Friday night.

Graham (pulled thigh) and Done were taken off at half time during Dale’s 3-1 victory over Northampton last week and both will miss several weeks of action.

Jay Lynch will most likely return between the sticks in place of Joel Coleman after being rested for the Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury.

George Broadbent returned to training on Thursday following Covid-19 isolation and may have a part to play.

Colchester could welcome several players back for the trip.

Tom Eastman, Ryan Clampin and Cole Skuse all missed the U’s 2-1 victory against Oldham last weekend through injury.

Eastman (hamstring) returned to training with the squad after suffering an injury against Mansfield last Tuesday.

Head coach Hayden Mullins also confirmed Skuse is due to return to training after missing the trip to Boundary Park last week and Clampin is nearing match fitness.