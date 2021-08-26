Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Fraizer Campbell pushing for start as Huddersfield take on Reading

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 4:40 pm
Fraizer Campbell hopes to start for Huddersfield (Simon Marper/PA)
Fraizer Campbell hopes to start for Huddersfield (Simon Marper/PA)

Huddersfield forward Fraizer Campbell is pushing to make his first Sky Bet Championship start of the season as Reading visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 33-year-old, who has been building up his fitness after a disrupted pre-season, played the full 90 minutes of the narrow loss to Everton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Fellow striker Jordan Rhodes (back) could be out for up to three months, while right-back Pipa (hip) is another long-term absentee.

Rolando Aarons, an unused substitute in midweek, is nearing a return and Aaron Rowe could be back in training after the international break.

Reading are without Tom McIntyre after the defender became the latest addition to the club’s long-term casualty list last weekend.

McIntyre suffered a foot injury in the 2-1 defeat at Coventry and could be sidelined for up to three months.

He joins forwards Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao in the treatment room but Felipe Araruna is close to returning after almost a year out.

Canada international Junior Hoilett could make his first start for the club after appearing off the bench at Coventry and Ovie Ejaria might be involved after recovering from coronavirus.

