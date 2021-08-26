Sport Midfielder Tom Trybull leaves Norwich after mutual agreement to end contract By Press Association August 26, 2021, 5:00 pm German midfielder Tom Trybull has left Norwich by mutual agreement (Joe Giddens/PA) German midfielder Tom Trybull has left Norwich after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract. Trybull made 80 appearances after joining Norwich in 2017, scoring five goals. The 28-year-old played a key part in Daniel Farke’s 2018-19 Championship-winning team but spent last season on loan at Blackburn, where he made 26 appearances. “All at Norwich City would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours,” read a Canaries statement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rafael Benitez hails Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi for playing through pain Daniel Farke ‘convinced’ Brandon Williams will help Norwich survival bid Manchester United defender Brandon Williams joins Norwich on season-long loan 5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action