Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Matthew Pennington misses Shrewsbury’s visit of Gillingham

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:07 pm
Matthew Pennington will miss Shrewsbury’s match with Gillingham due to suspension (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matthew Pennington will miss Shrewsbury's match with Gillingham due to suspension (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury will be without the suspended Matthew Pennington for the visit of Gillingham in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The centre-back was sent off during Tuesday’s 2-0 home loss to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup second round and will now serve a one-match ban.

It is the latest problem for manager Steve Cotterill, whose team have lost all four league fixtures this term and also failed to score in the division.

Captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Covid-19) and Shaun Whalley (hand) did return  in midweek while David Davis and Ryan Bowman (both hamstring) could be in contention for this weekend’s match.

Gillingham also have issues with Vadaine Oliver forced off during their Carabao Cup tie with Cheltenham, but the forward could recover from his ankle injury in time to feature on Saturday.

David Tutonda, another who had to be replaced on Tuesday, is also likely to play following a dead leg and Daniel Phillips’ return to the bench was a boost for boss Steve Evans.

However, the visitors will be light on forward options if Oliver fails to shake off his knock, with John Akinde (ankle) and Gerald Sithole (Covid-19) ruled out.

Alex MacDonald and Harvey Lintott, who also has coronavirus, are also not able to make the trip to Shropshire.

