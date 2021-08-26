David Martindale closes in on a ‘luxury’ signing for Livingston

Livingston manager David Martindale has a “luxury” signing up his sleeve ahead of the transfer deadline.

Martindale has already brought in 14 summer additions but has not finished.

“I am working on getting someone else in,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s a wee bit of a luxury if I’m honest.

“It’s a foreign player that’s going to need a work permit so I am working away in the background on that one.”

Martindale is still looking to get striker Gavin Reilly out on loan.

“There’s three or four clubs interested and I just took a call on him, and it will probably depend on where Gav sees himself playing football,” Martindale added.

Livi are the only team still looking for a point in the cinch Premiership following their defeat by Motherwell last weekend, but Martindale always expected a tough start to the season with four of last season’s top six teams to face in their opening six fixtures.

The latest challenge is a trip to Easter Road to face leaders Hibernian on Saturday.

“I’m frustrated but I know the boys are in a good place,” said Martindale, whose team have also lost to Rangers and Aberdeen in the league.

“We never really performed to the levels expected on Saturday, definitely defensively it wasn’t good enough, but with the boys we have got in the building I’m more than comfortable we will turn the corner at some point.

“But when the fixture list came out, I knew this might be a position we found ourselves in because we have no divine right to go out and beat Motherwell at home.

“I think we are everybody’s tip for relegation this year now that Hamilton are out the league, but we will thrive off that.”