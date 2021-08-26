Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport

David Martindale closes in on a ‘luxury’ signing for Livingston

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:18 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale is looking to complete another deal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale is looking to complete another deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale has a “luxury” signing up his sleeve ahead of the transfer deadline.

Martindale has already brought in 14 summer additions but has not finished.

“I am working on getting someone else in,” he told the PA news agency. “It’s a wee bit of a luxury if I’m honest.

“It’s a foreign player that’s going to need a work permit so I am working away in the background on that one.”

Martindale is still looking to get striker Gavin Reilly out on loan.

“There’s three or four clubs interested and I just took a call on him, and it will probably depend on where Gav sees himself playing football,” Martindale added.

Livi are the only team still looking for a point in the cinch Premiership following their defeat by Motherwell last weekend, but Martindale always expected a tough start to the season with four of last season’s top six teams to face in their opening six fixtures.

The latest challenge is a trip to Easter Road to face leaders Hibernian on Saturday.

“I’m frustrated but I know the boys are in a good place,” said Martindale, whose team have also lost to Rangers and Aberdeen in the league.

“We never really performed to the levels expected on Saturday, definitely defensively it wasn’t good enough, but with the boys we have got in the building I’m more than comfortable we will turn the corner at some point.

“But when the fixture list came out, I knew this might be a position we found ourselves in because we have no divine right to go out and beat Motherwell at home.

“I think we are everybody’s tip for relegation this year now that Hamilton are out the league, but we will thrive off that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal