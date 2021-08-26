Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor eyeing starts as Charlton host Crewe

Charlton boss Nigel Adkins could hand Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor starts against fellow strugglers Crewe as the Addicks look to kickstart their season.

Both players began last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Wigan on the bench, with striker Washington having been struggling with a back injury and winger Blackett-Taylor only joining the club the previous day.

However, with Charlton having picked up just one point from their opening four games, Adkins may opt to include both forwards in his starting line-up this weekend.

Charlton could soon be boosted by the return to full fitness of Ronnie Schwartz and Alex Gilbey but Ben Purrington and Jake Forster-Caskey remain sidelined.

Crewe, level on points with Charlton, expect on-loan Manchester City winger Ben Knight to be fit for the trip to The Valley despite being unwell this week.

The 19-year-old, who impressed against Leeds in midweek, did not train on Thursday after feeling the effects of his second coronavirus jab but boss Dave Artell is confident he will be available for selection.

Luke Offord could also be involved after serving a ban during Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen when Chris Long and Owen Dale, who were among the Alex players recently struck down by a sickness bug, will be fit to return.