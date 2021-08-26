Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor eyeing starts as Charlton host Crewe

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:33 pm
Charlton will be hoping for goals from Conor Washington (John Walton/PA)
Charlton boss Nigel Adkins could hand Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor starts against fellow strugglers Crewe as the Addicks look to kickstart their season.

Both players began last weekend’s 2-0 home defeat to Wigan on the bench, with striker Washington having been struggling with a back injury and winger Blackett-Taylor only joining the club the previous day.

However, with Charlton having picked up just one point from their opening four games, Adkins may opt to include both forwards in his starting line-up this weekend.

Charlton could soon be boosted by the return to full fitness of Ronnie Schwartz and Alex Gilbey but Ben Purrington and Jake Forster-Caskey remain sidelined.

Crewe, level on points with Charlton, expect on-loan Manchester City winger Ben Knight to be fit for the trip to The Valley despite being unwell this week.

The 19-year-old, who impressed against Leeds in midweek, did not train on Thursday after feeling the effects of his second coronavirus jab but boss Dave Artell is confident he will be available for selection.

Luke Offord could also be involved after serving a ban during Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen when Chris Long and Owen Dale, who were among the Alex players recently struck down by a sickness bug, will be fit to return.

