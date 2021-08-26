Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Rangers and St Johnstone midfielder Sean Goss joins Motherwell

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:51 pm
Sean Goss has signed a two-year contract (Motherwell FC/PA)
Motherwell have signed former Rangers and St Johnstone midfielder Sean Goss.

Goss has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Shrewsbury in the summer.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander said: “Sean is a player I’ve been interested in for a while now and I’m delighted to bring him in to strengthen our midfield options.

“I believe he has great untapped potential to be a top player with the ability he has, while we can help him improve the things he needs to.

“He also has previous experience of Scottish football and we look forward to working with him.”

The 25-year-old was a former team-mate of Motherwell’s Liam Grimshaw in the Manchester United youth ranks before joining QPR in a £500,000 deal in January 2017.

He made seven appearances for the west London side and appeared 15 times on loan with Rangers in 2018 and seven times with St Johnstone the following year.

Goss has spent the past two years in Sky Bet League One with Shrewsbury, scoring four goals in 54 appearances.

