ParalympicsGB enjoy golden day in Tokyo – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.

Paralympics

Great Britain enjoyed a successful day in Tokyo.

What a day! Never thought I’d be happy with a silver, but today I rode the best kilo of my life, but it sadly wasn’t to be. Can’t thank everyone enough,my family, Lucy and the kids, and my support team led by my coach @danhenchy1 this silver has a bit of you all in it! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/L5VPAEqp6d — Jody Cundy OBE (@jodycundy) August 26, 2021

This one hits different ❤️It has taken quite literally a village to get us onto that start line, let alone the podium. You know who you are. There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude. The biggest thanks goes to @amcglynn1 & Coach @bottomsprocket. Silver feels like Gold pic.twitter.com/Eg5wPjkRsx — Helen Scott MBE (@Scottie2507) August 26, 2021

An absolutely brilliant swim! Was cheering you on all the way. Enjoy every moment, @maisiee26. #ImpossibleToIgnore https://t.co/mVXCRQ62qZ — Charlotte Henshaw (@CHenshawGB) August 26, 2021

🥈 PARALYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST 🥈 .I don’t really know what to say?! Thank you so much to everybody that got up in the early hours of the morning to watch my racing! The amount of messages I have received has been unbelievable and I will respond to everyone as it means so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/Crap8sWI4Y — Fin Graham (@FinGparacyclist) August 26, 2021

🥇 @SirLeePearson’s 12th gold moves him into 3rd place on our all-time gold medal list (overtaking David Roberts and Tanni Grey-Thompson) https://t.co/TC5LkpNtXk — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 26, 2021

The @Tokyo2020 @ParalympicsGB medal rush has been boosted with SILVER 🥈 from @sophiewells90 in the GV competition riding Don Cara M! A score of 74.405% to take a medal in 🔥 company! #ParaDressage #ImpossibleToIgnore #UnitedByEmotion #MakeAmazingHappen pic.twitter.com/qO2B4DVvvz — British Equestrian (@BritEquestrian) August 26, 2021

Two medal matches and two medals won at the Wheelchair Fencing!@PiersGilliver🥇@DCoutya 🥉 The first @ParalympicsGB Wheelchair Fencing gold for 33 years. What a day. What a team. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/ZCdpPOoxpn — Phil Smith (@PhilSmith_BPA) August 26, 2021

ParalympicsGB put in more hard work.

Through to the knockout stages after a really tough day out here in Japan! I’m now through to the last 16 where I will play against Emil Andersson (SWE) at 18:00 JST. Looking forward to getting out there, enjoying the moment and giving it everything! 🇬🇧🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/t3FkZ6GeK8 — Ross wilson (@Rosswilsontt) August 26, 2021

My competitive international and Paralympic debut✅ humbled and surreal are just a couple of words I could use to describe the emotions I’ve felt today! Playing alongside this man who’s playing at his 6th Paralympics is crazy!! @TerryBywater07 #ParalympicsGB #paralympics pic.twitter.com/lKYJ5qnoXM — Lewis (@LewisEdwards_10) August 26, 2021

Mood when you make it into the knockout stages in Tokyo‼️‼️ After my loss this morning i managed to win my second group match 3-0 against my opponent from Nigeria🇳🇬 Ready to give it everything tomorrow🔋thank you for all of your support‼️💙 S H O W T I M E💫💫 pic.twitter.com/F2wbtPxjjB — Billy Shilton (@billyshiltstt) August 26, 2021

Through to the quarter finals tomorrow with a good 3-0 win over my Thailand 🇹🇭 opponent. Credit to Punpoo I thought he was fantastic.••Thanks so much for the love and support! I feel everyone’s support out here and it means everything to me! ❤️🇯🇵 let’s go together 🙌 pic.twitter.com/la7CQM1gSu — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) August 26, 2021

Tough day today! Unfortunately out of the singles after a 3-1 loss to Patel from India🇮🇳. It's been a good learning experience, and I have plenty to take into the team event to come!•••Ps. I'm officially a Paralympian! Lets just celebrate that for a sec!🤪 Baby steps! pic.twitter.com/V43pSgNQ9C — Megan Shackleton (@megshackleton) August 26, 2021

And preparations continued behind the scenes.

Graduating sat in bed in Tokyo, ready for another early morning in court. Huge honour to be student orator for the @UniOfYork social sciences graduating class. @BocciaUK @ParalympicsGB and thank you to @CHutchings9 for being with me on this amazing journey at both uni and boccia pic.twitter.com/eJHaPzCOy4 — Beth Moulam (@beth_moulam) August 26, 2021

Have been exploring today! pic.twitter.com/nkNMoIruiQ — Jack Hodgson (@JackHodgsonJudo) August 26, 2021

LETS GO TOKYO! I’m ready to give it my all, are you? Show us #WeAreHere and send in your wave of support today #wearehere @virginmedia @ParalympicsGB #ad pic.twitter.com/EpC3X2RquX — Kadeena Cox MBE (@kad_c) August 26, 2021

Yokohama you’ve been amazing. What a beautiful city to prep for #Tokyo2020 in.. Time to head to the Village tomorrow!! 😁#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/VTsBXbANcW — Dan Greaves (@DiscusDan) August 26, 2021

Nearly time for us to head to the village on Sunday so here’s my race schedule for those asking 😊 might want to set some alarms, or press record 😂 Can’t wait to get racing! 🇬🇧🇯🇵#tokyo #paralympics #paracanoe pic.twitter.com/UKfjBWYpKW — Laura Sugar (@LauraSugar1) August 26, 2021

Great few days training but now the real work starts! My first Paralympic match is at 11am (3am UK time) against Caverzaschi 💪🏼 #Paralympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/R6yozVgTWd — Dermot Bailey (@dermotbailey) August 26, 2021

As I begin my final preparations for my first race at the Paralympic Games tomorrow evening, I will be signing off my social media accounts. I cannot wait for the racing to begin at my third Paralympic Games! Thank you so much for all the kind messages of support🙏🏻 LETS GO!🔥 pic.twitter.com/DW1tBitias — Hannah Russell MBE (@HRussell_96) August 26, 2021

Our Paralympic Games campaign begins tomorrow 🔴 PR3 Mixed Coxed Four, Heat 2 🔴 Friday 27th August 🔴 1150 (0350BST) Live on either Channel 4/More 4 or https://t.co/EmAOeJmTKy pic.twitter.com/hC2elVYnJR — Ellen Buttrick (@ellenbuttrick) August 26, 2021

Comp day tomorrow! Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone that has supported me during this cycle! It’s not about the medal, it’s about the fact I never gave up against Crohn’s disease. In my mind, I’ve already won in life. I’m at peace with any outcome. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/gh3PB3sKGH — Ali Jawad (@AliJawad12) August 26, 2021

It's time⏲️Time to sign off social media and focus on racing. I want to say a massive thank you to everyone that has sent me so many good luck and encouragement messages! Truly every single one of them has meant more than people will know.Let the racing begin 🇯🇵🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sfIZv4S0up — Bethany Firth MBE (@BethanyFirth2) August 26, 2021

Football

Patrick Bamford secured his maiden England call-up.

🦁 A new lion in the pack! pic.twitter.com/BRMpIupff4 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 26, 2021

As I told you last week… the 📞 was about to come very soon! Proud of you, all club is behind you. Once again..hard work is paying off. Well done and deserved ! 👏👏👏💪🤍💛💙 https://t.co/abfy4whYNS — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) August 26, 2021

Receiving a call from Gareth Southgate is still an honour.

This feeling will never get old! 😁 Delighted as always to represent @england 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Can’t wait to be back with the lads! ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VNLR5sWA6J — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) August 26, 2021

Always happy to be called up for the @england squad! 🦁 Let’s get to work boys! 👊🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZhQOd54Y3W — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) August 26, 2021

Can't wait to get going again! https://t.co/nqgxVOaxU5 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 26, 2021

The feeling never gets old, proud to be named in the latest @England squad. Looking forward to meeting up with the lads next week. 🙌🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/TfxSaoIxGF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 26, 2021

Always an honour to get the call up. Can’t wait to be back with the @England squad. Congrats to my bro @Patrick_Bamford on his first call up 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bnra9sWlUi — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) August 26, 2021

Scott McTominay underwent groin surgery.

Zlatan was on the comeback trail.

Barcelona’s new signing.

Wycombe loved the cup draw.

Jaden Brown answered the most pressing questions.

Aston Villa, Wolves and Chelsea unveiled their new third kit.

Our Castore third kit for 2021/22 is here! 🔥 Pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/tjHZeLbAWt pic.twitter.com/4zrXO7hghS — Wolves (@Wolves) August 26, 2021

Introducing our 21/22 @NikeFootball Third Kit! Inspired by iconic outdoor brand Nike ACG, with signature bold prints and vibrant colours, ready to take centre stage under the European lights. ✨#ItsAChelseaThing #CFC pic.twitter.com/oWAYxPqabW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2021

Cricket

Tributes were paid to former England captain Ted Dexter following his death.

Our players are wearing black armbands today to honour the passing of our former captain Ted Dexter.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/VF6ZeTEuVs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021

Hope England’s batsmen can put on a show today and that they play with the kind of grace and style and flair that Ted Dexter epitomised — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) August 26, 2021

So sad to lose Lord Ted. He was a truly great player and such an imaginative thinker about all sport, not just cricket, and made the most of a fascinating and full life. Much more deserving of the soubriquet “Lord” than I! — David Gower (@David215Gower) August 26, 2021

Adil Rashid secured an IPL deal.

The one who will surely brighten up your feed – Adil Rashid ⭐️ We know we have chosen the right one to bowl the wrong ones 🕸😉#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/F5f0vfgr5l — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) August 26, 2021

KP was on his bike.

Formula One

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was ready to return to action.

Staring down the second half of the season. Let’s go 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NeUr6o0K0F — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 26, 2021

As was fellow Brit Lando Norris.

Game face, we’re back to business. pic.twitter.com/RemkfDIGsH — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 26, 2021

And compatriot George Russell.

Charles Leclerc looked happy to be in Belgium.

Pierre Gasly paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert ahead of the two-year anniversary of his death after an F2 crash at the track.

McLaren turned the clock back.

After two red flags, Ayrton Senna claimed victory at Spa #OnThisDay in 1990. The team celebrated a double podium at the #BelgianGP, with Gerhard Berger crossing the line in P3. 🏆🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/jEPDVK7RN3 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 26, 2021

Carlos Sainz celebrated International Dog Day.

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

He continued to work hard.