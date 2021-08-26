Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

ParalympicsGB enjoy golden day in Tokyo – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 6:23 pm
Maisie Summers-Newton and Sir Lee Pearson (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 26.

Paralympics

Great Britain enjoyed a successful day in Tokyo.

ParalympicsGB put in more hard work.

And preparations continued behind the scenes.

Football

Patrick Bamford secured his maiden England call-up.

Receiving a call from Gareth Southgate is still an honour.

Scott McTominay underwent groin surgery.

Zlatan was on the comeback trail.

Barcelona’s new signing.

Wycombe loved the cup draw.

Jaden Brown answered the most pressing questions.

Aston Villa, Wolves and Chelsea unveiled their new third kit.

Cricket

Tributes were paid to former England captain Ted Dexter following his death.

Adil Rashid secured an IPL deal.

KP was on his bike.

Formula One

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was ready to return to action.

As was fellow Brit Lando Norris.

And compatriot George Russell.

Charles Leclerc looked happy to be in Belgium.

Pierre Gasly paid tribute to Anthoine Hubert ahead of the two-year anniversary of his death after an F2 crash at the track.

McLaren turned the clock back.

Carlos Sainz celebrated International Dog Day.

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

He continued to work hard.

