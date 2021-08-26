Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Sport

Courtney Duffus in line for first league start for Morecambe

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 7:04 pm
Courtney Duffus, pictured, could make his league debut for Morecambe on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Courtney Duffus, pictured, could make his league debut for Morecambe on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Courtney Duffus could make his first League One start for Morecambe in Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bromley Town recruit made his full club debut in the 4-2 League cup loss to Preston, and could now make his first start in league action this weekend.

Winger Wes McDonald could come into the starting XI having been on the bench for the last two matches.

Striker Jon Obika remains a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Darren Moore could hand out three more debuts for a Wednesday squad still getting to grips with the boss’ summer overhaul.

Lewis Gibson missed last weekend’s 2-0 win at Rotherham as he continued to work towards match fitness.

And the Everton loan defender could now be ready to step into action for the Owls.

Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu and Holland’s Sylla Sow are also pushing closer to being ready for match action.

