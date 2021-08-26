Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Clark remains sidelined for Luton’s clash with Sheffield United

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 7:11 pm
Luton are expected to still be without Jordan Clark when they host Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
Luton are expected to still be without Jordan Clark when they host Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder sustained a head injury in a collision with West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and missed the Hatters’ 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City last weekend.

Manager Nathan Jones said Saturday’s match is likely to come too soon for Clark, who has been dealing with a concussion.

However, Reece Burke is nearing full fitness and could feature in the squad, along with Sonny Bradley while Tom Lockyer is also edging closer to a return.

Billy Sharp could be pushing for a starting place for United after netting in his last two matches from the bench on the trip to Luton.

The 35-year-old has scored twice in the past two matches against Huddersfield and Derby.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is set to come back in after making his first start of the season on Saturday after Michael Verrips was selected for the Carabao Cup win over Derby.

The Blades will be looking for their first win of the season, as they currently sit second bottom with just one point from their first four matches.

