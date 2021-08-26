Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Oxford winger Nathan Holland hoping to return to contention against Lincoln

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 7:30 pm
Nathan Holland could be back in action for Oxford (Jacob King/PA)
Nathan Holland could be back in action for Oxford (Jacob King/PA)

Nathan Holland should be available for Oxford’s League One clash with Lincoln.

The winger is back in training after vomiting during the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to QPR last time out.

Anthony Forde could return having missed the QPR loss on Tuesday night.

James Henry (hamstring) and Ryan Williams (groin) could also be fit to feature.

Teddy Bishop could start for Lincoln after having shaken off a hip injury.

The Imps striker came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Wycombe and then started the 3-2 Football League Trophy win over Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will be firmly in line to start on Saturday, provided he is fresh enough after the midweek exploits.

Midfielder Max Sanders could face a late fitness test to determine whether he can return to action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal