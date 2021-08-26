Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marley Watkins returns to Aberdeen on two-year deal

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 8:14 pm
Marley Watkins is back with Aberdeen (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Marley Watkins has returned to Aberdeen after netting two goals in his only appearance for Cardiff.

The 30-year-old striker scored a double in an EFL Cup win against Sutton United after signing a short-term deal with Cardiff earlier this month, but was told he would not be getting a long-term contract days later.

The former Inverness and Barnsley player has now moved back to Pittodrie on a two-year contract after playing for the Dons on loan from Bristol City last season.

The versatile attacker scored twice in 13 appearances for Aberdeen before injury cut short his loan.

Manager Stephen Glass told the Aberdeen website: “I’m delighted Marley has chosen to return to the club.

“In his previous spell at Aberdeen his influence on the team was enormous and we are looking forward to having him back in a red jersey. I expect the fans will be delighted to see him back with the club.

“We have beaten off a lot of competition for him and I am sure he will enjoy a great reception upon his return to Pittodrie.”

