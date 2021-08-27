Chris Jordan and Phil Salt to leave Sussex at end of the season

England internationals Chris Jordan and Phil Salt are to leave Sussex at the end of the season, the county have announced.

The pair have both decided not to take up new contract offers when their current deals expire.

Sussex say they are “disappointed” but accept the players’ wishes to “take up new challenges”.

Opening batsman Phil Salt is also to leave the county (David Davies/PA)

All-rounder Jordan, 32, who has played 34 one-day internationals and eight Tests, joined Sussex in 2013 after being released by Surrey.

Hard-hitting opening batsman Salt, who turns 25 on Saturday, moves on after breaking into the England one-day side earlier this summer.

A Sussex statement read: “Both players were offered new contracts by the club but have decided to take up new challenges.

“We are disappointed to bid farewell to two players that have developed into extremely fine players, represented their country and played in some of the most high-profile leagues around the world during their time at Sussex.

“However, we fully respect their decisions and understand their reasons for moving on to new clubs, where we wish them every success.”

Both players will hope to go out on a high with Sussex having qualified for finals day in the T20 Blast.

Jordan said: “To be saying goodbye to everyone at Sussex has to be one of the toughest things I’ve had to do to date.

“In my time at the club I have realised my dream of playing international cricket and I have formed lifetime relationships. I now feel it’s time for me to take on a new challenge.”

Salt said: “It will be with mixed emotions that I leave Hove at the end of the season. It has been an incredible journey for me since I first came down to Sussex at 17.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. Sussex is a special place to play cricket and I will be forever grateful to the club for giving me an opportunity back in 2013.”