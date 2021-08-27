Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Sport

Chris Jordan and Phil Salt to leave Sussex at end of the season

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 9:03 am
Chris Jordan is to leave Sussex at the end of the season (Daniel Hambury/PA)
England internationals Chris Jordan and Phil Salt are to leave Sussex at the end of the season, the county have announced.

The pair have both decided not to take up new contract offers when their current deals expire.

Sussex say they are “disappointed” but accept the players’ wishes to “take up new challenges”.

Opening batsman Phil Salt is also to leave the county
Opening batsman Phil Salt is also to leave the county (David Davies/PA)

All-rounder Jordan, 32, who has played 34 one-day internationals and eight Tests, joined Sussex in 2013 after being released by Surrey.

Hard-hitting opening batsman Salt, who turns 25 on Saturday, moves on after breaking into the England one-day side earlier this summer.

A Sussex statement read: “Both players were offered new contracts by the club but have decided to take up new challenges.

“We are disappointed to bid farewell to two players that have developed into extremely fine players, represented their country and played in some of the most high-profile leagues around the world during their time at Sussex.

“However, we fully respect their decisions and understand their reasons for moving on to new clubs, where we wish them every success.”

Both players will hope to go out on a high with Sussex having qualified for finals day in the T20 Blast.

Jordan said: “To be saying goodbye to everyone at Sussex has to be one of the toughest things I’ve had to do to date.

“In my time at the club I have realised my dream of playing international cricket and I have formed lifetime relationships. I now feel it’s time for me to take on a new challenge.”

Salt said: “It will be with mixed emotions that I leave Hove at the end of the season. It has been an incredible journey for me since I first came down to Sussex at 17.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. Sussex is a special place to play cricket and I will be forever grateful to the club for giving me an opportunity back in 2013.”

