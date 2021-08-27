Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers urges Caglar Soyuncu to step up and lead Leicester’s defence

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 10:56 am
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers feels there are sides of his game that Caglar Soyuncu still needs to develop (Rui Vieira/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists Caglar Soyuncu must learn to be a leader in the absence of Jonny Evans.

Soyuncu’s best performances for the Foxes have come alongside Evans, who has yet to play this season due to an ongoing foot problem, at the heart of the defence.

The Turkey international has played alongside midfielder Daniel Amartey so far during this campaign, with Wesley Fofana and recent signing Jannik Vestergaard also out injured, and so has had to shoulder greater responsibility.

The pair were poor on Monday night as Leicester lost 4-1 at West Ham, with Soyuncu giving the ball away for the second goal and being turned too easily for the third.

Rodgers feels the 25-year-old needs to show better leadership qualities so that he can be relied upon when Evans is unavailable.

“Every centre-half, if they’re not a talker in the game, needs to play alongside someone who is,” said Rodgers.

“Jonny, whether it was with Harry Maguire, whether it was with Cags, whether it was with Wesley (Fofana), is the talker in the back-line.

“Your two centre-halves are your tactical decision-makers in the game – they are so important as they dictate the depth of your team.

“That’s something we’ve looked at from the game the other night. You have to be communicating, you have to be shortening the pitch as a back four.

“That was the big problem for us, and when you don’t do that, you leave too much space.

“This game, when the opposition have the ball, it’s about denying space and for the likes of Cags, he’s still a player who has had a lot of experience in this league, but obviously has had a couple of seasons now and that’s something he will improve on that side of his game.

“If you’re not playing beside someone who is talking you through the game, you still have to be able to lead the team, and that’s something he knows he has to improve on.”

With Evans, Vestergaard and Fofana still out, Soyuncu is likely to renew his partnership with Amartey at centre-back against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Evans and Vestergaard have been called up by Northern Ireland and Denmark respectively for next week’s World Cup qualifiers, but neither will travel and will remain at Leicester to work on their recovery and fitness.

Asked if he was surprised by Evans’ call up, Rodgers said: “Yes and no. I spoke to Ian (Baraclough, Northern Ireland boss) last week and Jonny was in the squad in the scenario that he made a miraculous recovery.

“But the reality is that he won’t be fit, so he won’t travel. We want him back in training over the international break. He will stay at home.”

Elsewhere, summer signing Ryan Bertrand is available again after recovering from Covid-19. He could replace Luke Thomas at left-back and make his first Premier League appearance for the club.

