Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Charlie Mulgrew in the best shape of his career due to new eating regime

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 11:21 am
Charlie Mulgrew is on a new diet (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Charlie Mulgrew is on a new diet (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew has imposed an eating curfew on himself as he looks to extend his time in top-flight football.

The 35-year-old was on a vegan diet for a couple of years but has recently tweaked his eating habits which have left him feeling in as good a shape as at any time in his career.

However, the hardest part of his new regime is not eating after 8pm, as he revealed ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday.

The former Celtic, Aberdeen and Blackburn player, capped 44 times by Scotland, said: “I don’t eat after eight o’clock at night.

“That is difficult when you have been training and naturally crave some carbs or a biscuit with your tea.

“I think everybody is the same and I just have to fight that back. I don’t do that and I feel a lot better for that.

“I was a vegan for about two years and I found a lot of things beneficial from that diet.

“I learned that there is a lot of things you can do in that side of things but you need to get the protein on board which I learned.

“I have a certain diet now which is weird to people. I drink soya milk and eat chicken. It is about having a balance and I am at my best place now as far as diet and lifestyle is concerned.

“I feel as fit as I ever did and I eat better than I ever did so it is probably keeping me playing because as you get older you have to find things that give you that wee bit extra that maybe you never did in your 20s.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am far from perfect but I keep striving towards being the best I can be.”

After a 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen on the opening day of the season, United have beaten champions Rangers and double cup winners St Johnstone with a Premier Sports Cup penalty shoot-out win over Ayr United in between.

Mulgrew said: “We had a difficult start away to Aberdeen and we were really disappointed with that.

“So to respond with a win against Rangers and get through in the cup and beat St Johnstone last week, we take real confidence from the game.

“But at the same time we are not complacent. It is a decent start but those games are behind us and it is about Hearts now.

“It is going to be a difficult game for us, they will see it as a chance to get a result and we will have to match that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal