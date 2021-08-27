Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Allan Saint-Maximin set to be fit for Newcastle’s home clash with Southampton

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:08 pm
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be fit to face Southampton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to be fit for Newcastle’s home Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

The French frontman emerged from Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat by Burnley, during which he was introduced as a second-half substitute, with a minor foot injury, but head coach Steve Bruce is confident he will be available.

Defender Paul Dummett is back in training after a calf problem and midfielder Isaac Hayden could return from a knee injury but keepers Martin Dubravka (foot) and Karl Darlow (Covid-19) are still out and Jonjo Shelvey is working his way back from a calf strain.

Stuart Armstrong will miss Southampton’s trip to the north-east.

The former Celtic midfielder continues to battle a calf problem, and is yet to return to first team training.

Will Smallbone remains out with long-term knee trouble, while the St James’ Park clash could come too soon for new recruit Lyanco.

Newcastle provisional squad: Woodman, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Hayden, Willock, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Adams, Adam Armstrong, Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Valery, Diallo, Tella, Long, Redmond, Elyounoussi.

