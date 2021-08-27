Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Ham learn opponents ahead of European return

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:12 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 12:16 pm
West Ham know their opponents for the Europa League group stage (Steven Paston/PA)
West Ham know their opponents for their first European campaign in 15 years after the Europa League group stage draw was made.

The Hammers lost in Europa League qualifying in 2015/16 and 2016/17, but have not been in a main competition since the 2006/07 UEFA Cup, where they went out in the first round.

David Moyes’ men have been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna in Group H.

Their toughest test will likely be Zagreb, who beat Tottenham in last season’s round of 16.

Leicester, who missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of last season, are back in the Europa League for the second year running, having been knocked out in the last 32 in 2020/21.

The Foxes face Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C.

Rangers are back in this competition after failing to make it through the Champions League qualifiers.

They were controversially beaten by Slavia Prague last season and they will return to the Czech Republic capital, having been drawn in Group A against Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

Celtic are in Group G with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.

The group stage kicks off on September 16, with the schedule due in the next 24 hours, with the final set to be at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Sevilla.

UEFA is reviewing whether away fans will be able to travel, with qualifying fixtures across all three club competitions watched by home fans only.

