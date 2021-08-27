Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Louis John and Robert Milsom in contention for Sutton ahead of Oldham clash

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:14 pm
Sutton host Oldham at Gander Green Lane (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sutton duo Louis John and Robert Milsom are available to return to the starting line-up should boss Matt Gray choose to make changes for the clash with Oldham.

The duo did not feature in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe but have both trained in the week and could be back in the side.

Ben Wyatt was injured in last Saturday’s game but managed the full 90 minutes and he looks set to be available once again.

Sutton go into their first home game since winning promotion to League Two last season looking for a first win of the campaign.

Injury-hit Oldham will be without Ouss Cisse for the trip.

Cisse faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury after he came off in the second half against Colchester last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hopcutt and Jack Stobbs remain sidelined.

But there was some good news for Oldham in midweek as they reached the third round of the Carabao Cup after beating Accrington on penalties.

