Louis John and Robert Milsom in contention for Sutton ahead of Oldham clash

Sutton duo Louis John and Robert Milsom are available to return to the starting line-up should boss Matt Gray choose to make changes for the clash with Oldham.

The duo did not feature in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe but have both trained in the week and could be back in the side.

Ben Wyatt was injured in last Saturday’s game but managed the full 90 minutes and he looks set to be available once again.

Sutton go into their first home game since winning promotion to League Two last season looking for a first win of the campaign.

Injury-hit Oldham will be without Ouss Cisse for the trip.

Cisse faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury after he came off in the second half against Colchester last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jamie Hopcutt and Jack Stobbs remain sidelined.

But there was some good news for Oldham in midweek as they reached the third round of the Carabao Cup after beating Accrington on penalties.