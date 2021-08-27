Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Corrie Ndaba hoping to keep starting spot for Salford’s match with Newport

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:37 pm
Salford face Newport on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
New Salford centre-back Corrie Ndaba could keep his place in the starting XI for the clash with Newport after making his debut last Saturday.

The 21-year-old Ipswich loanee went straight into Salford’s side for the 1-0 home defeat by Swindon and he is in line to start again.

Ash Hunter and Matty Willock are expected to return to contention after missing the Swindon game.

Tom Elliott is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench last time out.

Newport may have to make do without Mickey Demetriou once again.

The defender is closing in on a return from injury but this match may come too soon for him.

Newport will be looking to bounce back from their 8-0 defeat to Premier League Southampton in the Carabao Cup and are expected to bring goalkeeper Joe Day back in.

Ed Upson is also likely to earn a recall to the starting line-up.

