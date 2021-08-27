Corrie Ndaba hoping to keep starting spot for Salford’s match with Newport

New Salford centre-back Corrie Ndaba could keep his place in the starting XI for the clash with Newport after making his debut last Saturday.

The 21-year-old Ipswich loanee went straight into Salford’s side for the 1-0 home defeat by Swindon and he is in line to start again.

Ash Hunter and Matty Willock are expected to return to contention after missing the Swindon game.

Tom Elliott is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after coming off the bench last time out.

Newport may have to make do without Mickey Demetriou once again.

The defender is closing in on a return from injury but this match may come too soon for him.

Newport will be looking to bounce back from their 8-0 defeat to Premier League Southampton in the Carabao Cup and are expected to bring goalkeeper Joe Day back in.

Ed Upson is also likely to earn a recall to the starting line-up.