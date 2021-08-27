Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jon Nolan not quite ready for Ipswich return against Wimbledon

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 12:52 pm
Ipswich Town’s Jon Nolan is still recovering from injury (Mike Egertonv/PA)
Jon Nolan looks set to miss out again as Ipswich tackle Wimbledon at Portman Road.

The midfielder is on the mend from a knee and calf problem sustained in pre-season and is expected to return to full training next week.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook is hopeful that a few other  players who have been carrying knocks are almost fit again.

Wimbledon assistant manager Rob Tuvey has reported that there are “no fresh injury” concerns for the Dons.

Jack Madelin and Luke Jenkins are still on the sidelines for the Dons as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Midfielder Anthony Hartigan could keep his spot in the starting line-up.

Hartigan has started the last two games for the Dons and scored a goal from 30 yards out against Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

