Jon Nolan not quite ready for Ipswich return against Wimbledon

Jon Nolan looks set to miss out again as Ipswich tackle Wimbledon at Portman Road.

The midfielder is on the mend from a knee and calf problem sustained in pre-season and is expected to return to full training next week.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook is hopeful that a few other players who have been carrying knocks are almost fit again.

Wimbledon assistant manager Rob Tuvey has reported that there are “no fresh injury” concerns for the Dons.

Jack Madelin and Luke Jenkins are still on the sidelines for the Dons as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Midfielder Anthony Hartigan could keep his spot in the starting line-up.

Hartigan has started the last two games for the Dons and scored a goal from 30 yards out against Northampton in the Carabao Cup.