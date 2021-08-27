Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Brighton waiting on Danny Welbeck, Enock Mwepu and Neal Maupay

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 1:02 pm
Striker Danny Welbeck is back in contention for Brighton’s home game with Everton (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Striker Danny Welbeck is back in contention for Brighton’s home game with Everton (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Brighton are hoping Danny Welbeck, Enock Mwepu and Neal Maupay can prove their fitness ahead of Everton’s Premier League visit to the Amex Stadium.

Welbeck (hamstring), summer signing Mwepu (knock) and Maupay (shoulder) will all be assessed after Brighton’s final pre-game training session.

Tariq Lamptey will speed up his recovery programme from a hamstring problem during the international break.

Everton are without forward Moise Kean and midfielder Fabian Delph.

Kean is suspended after his sending off against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup while Delph has a shoulder problem.

Alex Iwobi will be assessed after suffering an abductor problem and out-of-favour midfielder James Rodriguez is again unlikely to be involved.

Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross, Alzate, March, Mwepu, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay, Steele, Karbownik, Mac Allister, Lallana, Moder, Zeqiri, Caicedo, Richards, Connolly, Welbeck.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Iwobi, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Davies, Gbamin, Nkounkou, Kenny, Branthwaite, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal