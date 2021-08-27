New signing Tom Bayliss in line for Wigan debut against Portsmouth

Wigan could hand a debut to new midfielder Tom Bayliss when they take on Portsmouth.

Bayliss joined on loan from Preston for the rest of the season on Friday and could go straight into the squad.

Gwion Edwards could keep his starting spot after returning to the side on Tuesday as Wigan beat Bolton on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones starred in that shoot-out win but could lose his place to Ben Amos.

Portsmouth are hoping to have Marcus Harness back in their squad for the trip.

Harness missed last weekend’s goalless draw at Doncaster with a quad injury but could return.

Gassan Ahadme came into the starting XI for that game and might keep his place.

George Hirst came off the bench and will be hoping for more minutes.