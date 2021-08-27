Foot injury rules Barrow’s Luke James out of Rovers reunion

Luke James is expected to be out of action for Barrow as they take on Bristol Rovers.

The striker, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Rovers, has picked up a foot injury and is expected to be out for the next three to four weeks as he recovers.

Barrow are still without a number of players including Matt Platt (back), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Tom Beadling (cruciate ligament).

Dimitri Sea is also a doubt for the game but is making positive progress with his recovery.

Trevor Clarke is still out for Bristol Rovers and is a couple of weeks away from being able to rejoin the team.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola could be a doubt for the Pirates after he was left out of Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Exeter as a precaution.

Nick Anderton could also be a doubt after having problems with a niggle from pre-season.

Rovers manager Joey Barton also has a dilemma about who to play up front following the departure of Brandon Hanlan to Wycombe.