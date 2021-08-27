Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds complete signing of teenager Leo Hjelde from Celtic

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:18 pm
Leo Hjelde has signed a four-year contract with Leeds (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leeds have signed teenage Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

Hjelde, 18, who will initially join up with Leeds’ Under-23s squad, has agreed a four-year contract at Elland Road and is the club’s seventh summer signing.

“Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Leo Hjelde from Scottish Premiership side Celtic for an undisclosed fee,” the Premier League club said.

“Hjelde celebrated his 18th birthday this week by signing a four-year-deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2025.”

The Norway Under-18 international did not appear for Celtic’s first team, but featured 12 times for Scottish Premiership side Ross County while on loan with them during the second half of last season.

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest defender Jon Olav Hjelde and began his career at Rosenborg before joining Celtic in the summer of 2019 aged 15.

