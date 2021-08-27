Leeds complete signing of teenager Leo Hjelde from Celtic

Leeds have signed teenage Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde from Celtic for an undisclosed fee.

Hjelde, 18, who will initially join up with Leeds’ Under-23s squad, has agreed a four-year contract at Elland Road and is the club’s seventh summer signing.

“Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Leo Hjelde from Scottish Premiership side Celtic for an undisclosed fee,” the Premier League club said.

“Hjelde celebrated his 18th birthday this week by signing a four-year-deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2025.”

The Norway Under-18 international did not appear for Celtic’s first team, but featured 12 times for Scottish Premiership side Ross County while on loan with them during the second half of last season.

He is the son of former Nottingham Forest defender Jon Olav Hjelde and began his career at Rosenborg before joining Celtic in the summer of 2019 aged 15.