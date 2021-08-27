Ashcroft has the verve to continue impressing at both ends for Dundee

Centre-back Lee Ashcroft is intent on establishing himself as one of Dundee’s main goal threats after enjoying a scoring streak this year.

The 27-year-old defender has already netted eight times since the start of 2021 after chipping in with seven at the back end of last season and then breaking his duck for this term in the recent Premier Sports Cup win over Motherwell.

Ashcroft believes his increasing threat from set-pieces can give Dundee a vital edge in tight games in the cinch Premiership.

He said: “I’m building on from last season in terms of getting on the end of things. I’ve scored a few goals recently and it’s become a good part of my game.

“Hopefully I can keep that going and keep being a threat at set-pieces because set-pieces in this league are massive and can be the fine margins in a lot of games.”

Ashcroft’s goal proved decisive in the cup tie with Motherwell at Dens Park a fortnight ago and the defender is hopeful of another positive outcome for his side when they reconvene in Saturday’s Premiership showdown at Fir Park.

The game has added spice for Dundee as it represents their first league match with away supporters present since the start of the pandemic.

Ashcroft said: “It was only a couple of weeks that we beat Motherwell in the League Cup so it’s fresh in the minds of both teams. We know what they’re about and hopefully we can put on a repeat performance down at their ground.

“It’s our first away game with our fans in the ground so it’s one to look forward to – it’s a big game for us. Especially with that big away stand at Fir Park behind the goal. I’ve been there many times when there’s been a big crowd in there and it makes a big difference.

“It’s just great to have home fans and away fans back in the stadium together because it’s been so long since we had that.

“Hopefully we can do our fans proud on Saturday. If we can go down there and get a result, it would be massive for us.”

Dundee are still searching for their first league win since returning to the top flight after 2-2 home draws with St Mirren and Hibs either side of their 6-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

Ashcroft added: “It’s been a mixed bag of a start.

“We’re frustrated we’ve not had a win yet but we’ve had performances we can build on and if we keep playing the way we have been, the wins will come. We feel like once we get our first win we can get a few more and kick on.

“It’s been tough so far but it was always going to be that way. We had one really poor performance but we’ve bounced back well from it. We know if we’re at it we’re capable of picking up points against anybody.”