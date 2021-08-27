Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

West Ham closing in on deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 2:54 pm
Kurt Zouma is set to switch to West Ham (Alastair Grant/PA)
West Ham are on the verge of signing defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old centre-half is currently undergoing a medical in France after the clubs agreed a deal reportedly worth £25million.

Hammers boss David Moyes has been searching for defensive reinforcements all summer and appears to have finally got his man.

“We lost Fabian Balbuena last season and three centre-backs is not enough,” said Moyes.

“We have had an offer accepted from Chelsea for Kurt but I could not tell you if the medical has been completed yet.”

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also confirmed a deal was close.

He said: “There are negotiations between West Ham and Chelsea about Kurt.

“Kurt right now is not with us but not because of these negotiations.

“He’s had some personal and family issues and we allowed him to travel to France.

“There are negotiations but, to be very honest, I don’t know where that leads right now.

“Those things can happen at this stage.”

