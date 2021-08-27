Harry Kane set to start for Spurs against Watford

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will make his first Premier League start of the season against Watford.

Kane returned to the side in Europe in midweek following his announcement that he is staying at the club this summer.

Joe Rodon (quad) misses out and Tanguy Ndombele is still not being considered by boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Midfielder Juraj Kucka is a doubt for Watford after missing last week’s loss at Brighton with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster will miss out in north London with a hamstring injury sustained in midweek.

Joao Pedro (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah, Dan Gosling (both illness) and Ozan Tufan are still missing.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Romero, Reguilon, Davies, Sissoko, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Navarro, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Quina, Sema, Success, Sarr, King, Deeney, Gray, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.