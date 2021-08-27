Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank relishing locking horns with former Brentford boss Dean Smith

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 3:29 pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank faces his friend Dean Smith on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
The Premier League might still be unknown territory for Brentford but boss Thomas Frank will come up against some familiar faces on Saturday.

The Bees head to Aston Villa with Frank ready to pit his wits against Dean Smith, the man he was assistant to and ultimately replaced as head coach three years ago.

Smith guided Villa to promotion in 2019 and Frank has now joined his good friend in the top flight following their play-off success last season.

The pair remain in regular contact and know each other inside out, which Frank admits might not necessarily be an advantage to either of them.

“I think it goes both ways. I know him very well and he knows me very well. We know how each other think, and maybe that helps, maybe not,” said Frank.

“I am very happy for him. He has done so well. I know how brilliant he is as a manager to build a culture and building a belief in how he wants to play. But besides that, the most important thing is that he is an unbelievable man.

“Dean and Richard O’Kelly, who was assistant, were a massive help for me when I joined the club. It was the first time for me out of Denmark.

“They made it so easy for me to be integrated in Brentford. I told them coming into the club that I needed to earn their trust but they were so open from day one.

“Me being from Denmark and they from England, hopefully we gave each other the culture of one another, but to understand English football they were a massive help.

“Since we have split I have been on the phone with Dean asking for advice. He has always been helpful.

“Dean was there for three years and built up the club. No doubt Dean had a very big impact in terms of the foundations we stand on.

“We lifted it the season I took over and then we took it to the next level but we needed the strong foundations and Dean build that so I could stand on that perform.”

Frank must also come up with a way to stop Ollie Watkins, the striker he sold to Villa for a club-record £33million.

Frank revealed Watkins, who scored 26 goals for the Bees in the 2019/20 season, was in tears after they missed out on promotion in the play-off final against Fulham.

“I wish Ollie all the best. I’m so happy he is having success,” added Frank.

“It was a sad moment when he had to leave. He loved the club, loved his team-mates and wanted to play in the Premier League with Brentford.

“He had an unbelievable season with us and we knew he would have to go on and try and be a success in the Premier League, which he proved last year.

“Even though we got a good price I still think it was a bargain for Villa!”

