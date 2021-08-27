Burnley welcome back Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra for visit of Leeds

Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra will be back in the Burnley squad for their game against Leeds.

Both players missed the defeat at Liverpool and the penalty shoot-out win at Newcastle in the Carabao Cup with toe and groin problems respectively.

Aaron Lennon will also be available against his former club, having re-signed for Burnley in time to play at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, where he came off just before the hour mark.

Diego Llorente could make his first Premier League start of the season for Leeds after recovering from a muscle strain to play the first 45 minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Crewe.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa made six changes on Tuesday night and the likes of Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas should all return, but Robin Koch (pubis) remains doubtful.

Bielsa, who has reported no new injuries, said Adam Forshaw is in contention after making his first senior appearance in almost two years against Crewe

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Vydra, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson, Lennon.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Shackleton, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Drameh, Costa.