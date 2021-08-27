Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephen Glass expecting Matty Longstaff to make ‘good progress’ at Aberdeen

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 3:51 pm
Matty Longstaff has joined Aberdeen (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matty Longstaff has joined Aberdeen (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Stephen Glass believes Aberdeen can help accelerate the development of Matty Longstaff after the highly-regarded Newcastle midfielder moved to Pittodrie on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old signed a one-year extension to his deal at St James’ Park – taking him up to 2023 – before joining the cinch Premiership club in an effort to get more game time.

Longstaff has appeared 20 times for Newcastle since making his debut two years ago and has scored three goals, two of which came against Manchester United.

He has not featured for Steve Bruce’s side since a 3-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal in January, but Glass – a former Newcastle player himself – believes Longstaff’s move to the Granite City will boost the Dons’ squad and help get his career back on track.

Glass told the Aberdeen website: “For a young player, Matty has already played in a good number of high-profile games for a top club, against some of the biggest teams in England. We believe he is going to continue to make good progress here with us.

“We are pleased he has chosen Aberdeen to help him further his career, particularly as he had other high-profile options in England to consider.

“We’ve no doubt he will have a positive impact and will help us with the rest of our campaign.”

Longstaff’s brother Sean, 23, also had a stint in Scotland when he went on loan to Kilmarnock in 2017 before returning to establish himself at Newcastle.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce said: “We’ve said it’s important for Matty to go and play football so it’s a great opportunity for him to do that.”

Longstaff becomes the second new arrival in successive days at Aberdeen after former Inverness winger Marley Watkins – who had an injury-disrupted loan stint at Pittodrie last term – joined the club on a two-year deal following his departure from Cardiff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal