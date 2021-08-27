Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Sport

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne against Arsenal

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 4:18 pm
Kevin De Bruyne remains on the Manchester City injury list (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne remains on the Manchester City injury list (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City are again without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Belgium international is still troubled by the ankle injury first suffered during Euro 2020 and will also not be playing for his country in the coming fortnight.

Midfielder Phil Foden (foot) is City’s only other injured player but he is expected to return after the international break.

Arsenal have Bukayo Saka fit and available after he recovered from a knock to his knee in the 6-0 Carabao Cup second-round win at West Brom.

Ben White missed the Hawthorns rout and defeat to Chelsea having tested positive for Covid but could be involved.

Fellow centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is training following a knee injury and Hector Bellerin (thigh) is also back but Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Mahrez, Grealish, Silva, Torres, Jesus, Doyle, Palmer.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli.

