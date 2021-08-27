Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne against Arsenal

Manchester City are again without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Belgium international is still troubled by the ankle injury first suffered during Euro 2020 and will also not be playing for his country in the coming fortnight.

Midfielder Phil Foden (foot) is City’s only other injured player but he is expected to return after the international break.

Arsenal have Bukayo Saka fit and available after he recovered from a knock to his knee in the 6-0 Carabao Cup second-round win at West Brom.

Ben White missed the Hawthorns rout and defeat to Chelsea having tested positive for Covid but could be involved.

Fellow centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is training following a knee injury and Hector Bellerin (thigh) is also back but Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Mahrez, Grealish, Silva, Torres, Jesus, Doyle, Palmer.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli.