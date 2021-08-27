St Mirren to take on St Johnstone without suspended Alan Power

Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren’s home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The midfielder was sent off in the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week.

The Buddies have a couple of players who will require assessing.

Callum Davidson will assess his St Johnstone squad ahead of the trip to Paisley following their Europa Conference League exertions on Thursday night.

Liam Gordon missed the 2-0 defeat by LASK at McDiarmid Park which saw the Saints exit the qualifying play-off on a 3-1 aggregate.

The double cup winners are still searching for their first win in 90 minutes this season after eight games in all competitions.