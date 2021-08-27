Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren to take on St Johnstone without suspended Alan Power

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 4:25 pm
Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Alan Power is suspended for St Mirren’s home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The midfielder was sent off in the 6-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead last week.

The Buddies have a couple of players who will require assessing.

Callum Davidson will assess his St Johnstone squad ahead of the trip to Paisley following their Europa Conference League exertions on Thursday night.

Liam Gordon missed the 2-0 defeat by LASK at McDiarmid Park which saw the Saints exit the qualifying play-off on a 3-1 aggregate.

The double cup winners are still searching for their first win in 90 minutes this season after eight games in all competitions.

