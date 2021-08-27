Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to play down hype surrounding talent Tino Livramento

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 4:56 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl has heaped both praise and caution on Tino Livramento (pictured) after a fine start at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl has vowed to protect Tino Livramento despite the rising star’s impressive start at Southampton.

Saints snapped up Livramento from Chelsea for a modest £5million fee given the 18-year-old’s rich promise.

And the Croydon-born full-back has hit form immediately on the south coast, producing a man of the match display in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

Saints head to Newcastle on Saturday with Livramento in line to continue at right-back, with boss Hasenhuttl full of praise – but also caution – for the young star.

Asked if Livramento is Southampton’s most exciting signing since Virgil Van Dijk, Hasenhuttl said: “You will never hear me say things like that. It is not good for me, it is not good for him.

“Let us let the guy grow in a good atmosphere where we do not expect too much from him.

“The higher you hang him now, the more you will put him down when it doesn’t work perfectly for him.

“Let’s allow him some time. I will protect him when I need to and give him breaks.

“I have used teenage players with Leipzig in the Champions League and mistakes are normal. When it happens I will know how to handle it.

“This is normal, but what is not normal is that he is this far forward in his development at this stage.”

Southampton will this weekend be looking to improve on their dismal return of just one win in 17 visits to St James’ Park.

Livramento received his first call-up to England’s Under-21s on Friday, with Hasenhuttl suitably impressed by the youngster’s rapid progress.

“Whenever a new player comes to our club it normally takes them a little bit of time, to be honest, with our pressing style and with the intensity with which we train,” said Hasenhuttl.

“When I saw how quickly he got there and how quickly he was able to deliver what we asked of him in this position, I knew that we had something very good, something very special.

“He is already at a very high level and has the whole package, for his age. He is physically and mentally very strong.”

