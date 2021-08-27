Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artur Boruc had a hand in Josip Juranovic’s move to Celtic

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 5:23 pm
Artur Boruc helped sell Celtic to Josip Juranovic (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A glowing reference from Artur Boruc was one of the reasons Josip Juranovic made his move to Celtic.

The Croatia right-back sought advice from his then Legia Warsaw team-mate when Celtic made their interest known earlier this month.

Polish goalkeeper Boruc spent five eventful years at Celtic Park and was a hero of the Hoops support.

“He was telling me this is a big club with big support behind him,” Juranovic said. “He is one of the reasons why I am here.

“I know I have made a good step because Celtic are a huge club in Europe and also because the manager plays with very high full-backs and attacking football.”

The 26-year-old could be set for a high-profile debut against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

“I am so excited and I cannot wait for Sunday,” he said. “I spoke with Artur and he said it is a huge game. That’s what I want, maximum pressure, and you must concentrate 100 per cent from the first to the last minute, because if you make a mistake it’s a huge mistake for the team.”

Juranovic could come up against fellow Croatia full-back Borna Barisic.

“I can’t wait to face him,” he said. “I played against him in Croatia, I was playing for Hajduk Split and he was playing for Osijek, and I had a good result against him.”

