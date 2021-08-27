Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Sport

Motherwell could give Sean Goss a debut against Dundee

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 6:41 pm
Sean Goss could feature for Motherwell (Motherwell FC/handout)
Sean Goss could feature for Motherwell (Motherwell FC/handout)

Midfielder Sean Goss could make his Motherwell debut when they host Dundee in the cinch Premiership.

Barry Maguire and Liam Donnelly are back from injury for Motherwell.

However, Scotland right-back Stephen O’Donnell could miss out again through illness.

Summer signing Cillian Sheridan is in contention to return to the Dundee squad after missing the last two matches with a groin problem, while Jordan Marshall is free of suspension.

Cammy Kerr has also been back in training this week and could be involved this weekend after being sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in the Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose more than a month ago.

Danny Mullen is still a couple of months away from a return as he battles his way back from an ankle injury.

