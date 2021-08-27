Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United must do without Peter Pawlett against Hearts

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 6:49 pm
Peter Pawlett is suspended (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Peter Pawlett is out of the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday.

The Terrors attacker is suspended after being sent off last week against St Johnstone, albeit it he is also nursing an Achilles injury.

Keeper Benjamin Siegrist is awaiting the results on the scan on his knee injury which kept him out of last week’s game at McDiarmid Park.

Hearts could hand debuts to loan signings Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore.

Armand Gnanduillet is available again after missing two games for personal reasons.

Defender Stephen Kingsley remains out with illness.

